Morgan Stanley to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

NYSE MS opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

