Morgan Stanley Trims Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Target Price to $374.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $382.00 to $374.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

ANTM stock opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Anthem by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest