Morgan Stanley Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $51.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,268,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after acquiring an additional 384,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?