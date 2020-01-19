Morgan Stanley Trims Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price to $115.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SGEN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.06.

Shares of SGEN opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,726.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after acquiring an additional 627,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3,853.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 208.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,258 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,619,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,393,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,116,000 after acquiring an additional 132,318 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

