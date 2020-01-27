Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the December 31st total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,515,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.56. 34,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,883. Morphic has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

