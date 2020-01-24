MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €126.29 ($146.84).

Shares of ETR:MOR traded down €1.60 ($1.86) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €118.80 ($138.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €125.27 and a 200-day moving average of €108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12-month high of €146.30 ($170.12).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

