Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 780 ($10.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.12 million and a P/E ratio of 30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 738.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 630.15. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 825 ($10.85).

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,518.92 ($1,998.05). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £292.10 ($384.24). Insiders purchased 791 shares of company stock valued at $544,657 in the last 90 days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

