Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.34. Mortgage Choice shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 91,493 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $165.00 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.24.

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Choice Financial Planning, and Help Me Choose Health Fund and Mortgage Comparison Website. It offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

