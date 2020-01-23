Mosaic Brands (ASX:MOZ) Shares Down 3.2%

Mosaic Brands Limited (ASX:MOZ)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.66 ($1.18) and last traded at A$1.66 ($1.18), 134,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.72 ($1.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.89 million and a PE ratio of 19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Scott Evans 43,555 shares of Mosaic Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th.

About Mosaic Brands (ASX:MOZ)

Mosaic Brands Limited engages in the retail of women's apparel and accessories in Australia. The company offers dresses; skirts; tops, shirts, tees, twinsets, and kaftans; pants; shorts; jackets, coats, and vests; cardigans and shrugs, and sweaters and jumpers; sleepwear; intimates; swimwear; accessories, such as bags and hats, gifts, jewelry, eyewear, and scarves; and footwear.

