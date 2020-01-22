Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Trading Up 29%

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)’s share price was up 29% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

About Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

