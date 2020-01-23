Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), 3,114,949 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.25.

Mosman Oil And Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?