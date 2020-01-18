Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:MOSB opened at GBX 20.70 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.21. Moss Bros Group has a 1 year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.37).

Moss Bros Group Company Profile

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

