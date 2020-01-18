Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.36

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $17.50. Mothercare shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 387,162 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Monday, December 16th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

In related news, insider Glyn Hughes acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

About Mothercare (LON:MTC)

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?