Mothercare’s (MTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

LON MTC opened at GBX 15.65 ($0.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Mothercare has a 1 year low of GBX 6.96 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.60 ($0.32). The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.14.

In other news, insider Glyn Hughes purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

