Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 9146221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.37.

About Motif Bio (LON:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)