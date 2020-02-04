Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $176.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $182.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

