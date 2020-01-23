Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $178.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

MSI opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,259,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 191,661 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,470,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $20,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

