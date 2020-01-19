Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $312.00

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 304 ($4.00), with a volume of 43884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.95).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $275.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Motorpoint Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

About Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

