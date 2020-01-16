Mountain High Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Shares Up 45.5%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp (OTCMKTS:MYHI) shares shot up 45.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.02, 6,998,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 2,236,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYHI)

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, sales and marketing of CBD related products and processes. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

