Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MPVD. ValuEngine lowered Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 price target on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of MPVD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 37,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,548. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the third quarter worth $3,924,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

