Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Shares of MOV traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 165,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,762. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $421.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2,961.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Movado Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Movado Group by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 83,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

