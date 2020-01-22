Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.66. Mplx posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Barclays downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.07. Mplx has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 153.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

