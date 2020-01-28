Mplx (MPLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. Mplx has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

