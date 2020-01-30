Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 323,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

