MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 745,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. MRC Global has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,235,697.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 632,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,520,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 363,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

