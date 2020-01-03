MRED Partners with Voiceter Pro to Create MLS Voice Assistant

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) announced the addition of voice assistant capabilities to its catalog of multiple listing service (MLS) offerings. The new connectMLS feature allows MRED subscribers to ask Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to tell them about key business information such as the status of their listings, client messages, and market statistics.

“Equipping real estate professionals with the hands-free ability to access information on the go is the next step in MLS innovation,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “Whether it’s in the car on the way to meet clients or on their smart speaker at home, connectMLS is there to help our subscribers provide a higher level of service.”

MRED subscribers can easily use the new connectMLS voice assistant capability by saying “Alexa, open connectMLS” or “Hey Google, talk to connectMLS.” Real estate professionals will be prompted to use their MLS credentials during their first login and occasional logins thereafter to securely access the available information.

The MLS voice assistant feature is the result of MRED’s partnership with Voiceter Pro, the leading provider of voice-powered applications for the real estate industry.

“MRED is showing that it is a forward-thinking organization on the cutting edge of technology by bringing tomorrow’s tools to their subscribers today,” said Voiceter Pro CEO Miguel Berger. “An MLS voice assistant feature is an important part of the future of practicing real estate.”

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding “collar” counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers numerous products and services to its customers, including connectMLS, the top-rated MLS system in the country for 2 consecutive years, according to the WAV Group MLS Technology Survey. MRED was a finalist for the 2019 Inman Innovator award for Most Innovative MLS, Association, or Industry Organization. For 10 consecutive years, the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small-sized centers in North America, including a #1 ranking in 2019 from BenchmarkPortal. MRED is a proud member of MLS Grid and supports the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.



About Voiceter Pro

Voiceter Pro, Inc., based in Albany, New York, is the leading provider of voice-powered applications for the real estate industry. The company provides multiple listing services, brokers, and associations with the tools they need to reach their audiences via the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant platforms. Voiceter Pro is an Amazon Alexa Preferred Voice Vendor and a CoreLogic Alliance Network solutions provider. Learn more at www.voiceterpro.

