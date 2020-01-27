Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSADY. ValuEngine lowered Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

MSADY opened at $16.65 on Friday. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

