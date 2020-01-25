Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,103. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

