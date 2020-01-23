MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Trading Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $70.53 and last traded at $71.23, 1,072,479 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 980,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

Specifically, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,269 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

