Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Msci has raised its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Msci has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Msci to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

MSCI opened at $285.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.30.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

