Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Msci’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Msci posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.11.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Msci by 26.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Msci by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Msci by 8.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock opened at $279.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a 52 week low of $160.02 and a 52 week high of $279.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.62.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

