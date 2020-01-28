Msci (MSCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Msci to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Msci to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $273.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a 12 month low of $160.02 and a 12 month high of $283.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.78.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

