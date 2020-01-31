Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $283.89

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $283.89 and last traded at $283.34, with a volume of 138588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.17.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Msci by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Msci by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating