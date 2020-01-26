Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.78.

Shares of MSCI traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $276.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,702. Msci has a twelve month low of $160.02 and a twelve month high of $283.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.03 and a 200-day moving average of $241.87.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Msci by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Msci by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 124,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?