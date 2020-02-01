Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets to in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.00.

NYSE MSCI traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.80. 784,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.30. Msci has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Msci’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Msci by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Msci by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Msci by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

