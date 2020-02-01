Msci (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $324.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $262.00 to $324.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.00.

NYSE MSCI traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.80. The stock had a trading volume of 784,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.30.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Msci will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Msci by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,509,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 30.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Msci by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

