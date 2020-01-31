Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.77. 609,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $293.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.10.

In other Msci news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.78.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

