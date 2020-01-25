MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will post sales of $189.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.34 million to $189.76 million. MSG Networks reported sales of $192.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year sales of $706.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.14 million to $713.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $698.85 million, with estimates ranging from $687.71 million to $706.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

MSGN traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 995,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 109.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 152,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

