MSG Networks (MSGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect MSG Networks to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSG Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSGN opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

MSGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

