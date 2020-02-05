MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

MSG Networks stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. 661,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.75.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

