Mspark Announces David Byrnes as Sr. Director for Paper & Print Services

HELENA, Ala., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, has hired David Byrnes as Sr. Director for Paper & Print Services.

In his new role, David will drive both paper and print sourcing through multiple merchants and brokers to ensure a supply source that meets sales and product demand. Through his leadership, he will use resources to continuously evaluate and revise supply sources, aid in the services of suppliers, and develop and implement strategic plans and procedures to support business growth.

David brings over 35 years’ experience in print production, program management, and procurement for companies such as Time Inc., Best Buy, and L. L. Bean. He has also spent time as a consultant and advisor supporting clients with their procurement and production transformation needs. David holds a Bachelor of Arts from DePaul University and an Associates of Science from Triton College.

“I am thrilled to have David join our Paper and Print Services team,” commented Lori Sigler, Chief Operating and Financial Officer. “His extensive background in business operations, sourcing management and print make him the ideal fit to drive our team forward.”

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company‘s business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer‘s marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.

:

Mspark

5901 Highway 52 East,

Helena, AL 35080

Phone:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at