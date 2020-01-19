M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.85.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other M&T Bank news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.03. 755,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.63. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

