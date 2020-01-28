M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

NYSE MTB opened at $168.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

