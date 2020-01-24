M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Trading 5.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $170.82 and last traded at $170.37, 1,879,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 194% from the average session volume of 639,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.87.

The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $160.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

