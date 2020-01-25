M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $169.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.50.

MTB traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,131. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

