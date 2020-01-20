M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

