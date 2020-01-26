M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to Buy by Odeon Capital Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $171.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

