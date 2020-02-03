MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.20-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.89 million.

MTSC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $988.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSC. Sidoti lowered shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other news, Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $609,180.00. Insiders have acquired 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

