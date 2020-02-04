MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.04 million.MTS Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.55 EPS.

MTSC traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 136,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,705. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $988.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, Director Chun Hung Yu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $609,180.00. Insiders bought 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

