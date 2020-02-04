MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. MTS Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.20-2.55 EPS.

Shares of MTSC opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $971.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MTS Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $609,180.00. Insiders have bought 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

